Slovan and Pristina exit Europe after coronavirus cancellations

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :UEFA on Monday ruled that Slovan Bratislava and FC Pristina had forfeited European qualifying matches called off after coronavirus outbreaks at the clubs.

Both were judged to have lost 3-0 and their opponents awarded places in the next round.

The Slovaks were scheduled to play Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag (KI) in the Faroe Islands, originally on August 19 and then on August 21, in the first qualifying round, but the entire Bratislava team was quarantined by local authorities after two consecutive positive tests in two days for one of Slovan's players.

Pristina, from Kosovo, were due to face Lincoln Red Imps in Gibraltar on August 18 in a Europa League preliminary round.

Their players tested negative before leaving Kosovo but were tested again when they arrived in Gibraltar and several members of the delegation showed positive and the entire team was quarantined.

The match was postponed from on August 18 until August 22 and the club was allowed to bring in additional players. Unfortunately, eight players among the reinforcements tested positive and the match cancelled.

In the next qualifying round, Ki will Face Swiss team Young Boys and Red Imps will play Union Titus Petange from Luxembourg.