Slovenia Adopts New Measures To Curb COVID-19 Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:50 PM

LJUBLJANA, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Slovenia will on Monday increase restrictions designed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on its website on Sunday, amid the worsening situation.

From Monday, any gathering of people will be prohibited temporarily apart from those within the same household.

People will no longer be allowed to use ordinary textile face masks but surgical masks or FFP2 masks in all indoor public spaces.

In order to enter most public institutions, people will have to show personal identification as well as a certificate of vaccination, a negative test or proof that they have recovered from COVID-19.

From Nov. 15, all students will have to be tested at schools and universities three times a week, and all public institutions will be obliged to enable work from home wherever possible.

