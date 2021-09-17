UrduPoint.com

Slovenia Govt Workers Face Mandatory Jabs

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Ljubljana, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Public employees in Slovenia will need to be vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 to continue working, the government said on Friday, as it tries to boost its low rate of inoculation.

The measure, set to be enforced from October 1, will affect some 31,000 people including civil servants, policemen and soldiers.

They could lose their jobs if they reject being vaccinated and their position does not allow them to work from home.

"I rely on the employees' awareness and hope there will be no firings," Public Administration Minister Bosjtan Koritnik told a news conference in Ljubljana.

Slovenia has vaccinated just 45 percent of its two million people, one of the lowest levels in the European Union.

Rising case numbers have pushed officials to introduce new measures, including a form of health pass that must be shown in workplaces and shops.

Police fired tear gas and used water cannon on Wednesday when a rally against the health pass turned violent.

Health authorities say the latest measures have contributed to a steep increase in vaccinations.

An increasing number of countries have taken steps to boost their vaccination rates, including France and Italy where health workers have to be inoculated.

