Slovenia heads for runoff vote as conservatives win first round

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Slovenia's conservative candidate Anze Logar was headed for a first-round victory in Sunday's close presidential election, but will face his centre-left rival in a runoff, partial results suggested.

The country's conservatives saw the vote as a chance to regain some support after their defeat in April parliamentary elections.

But it was widely expected that no candidate would clinch the 50 per cent support needed for an outright victory.

"Results have confirmed that our slogan, 'we work together for the future, has been welcomed by citizens," Logar, 46, said in his first reaction to the partial results.

Electors in the small Alpine EU member of two million people on Sunday chose from seven candidates standing for the largely ceremonial post.