Slovenia invites EU team to assess rule of law after criticism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Friday invited the European Commission to send a team to assess the rule of law in his country following criticism from Brussels.

European Commission officials last week condemned Jansa's personal attacks against journalists who had reported on the deterioration of democracy in Slovenia, which will take over the rotating EU presidency in July.

The conservative prime minister -- a vocal supporter of former US president Donald Trump and a close ally of Hungary's nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- had accused a reporter of news website Politico of bias in a story about the state of media freedom in the country, including funding cuts for its sole news agency, STA.

"We invite an ad hoc group, composed of representatives of the European Commission, to visit Slovenia at their earliest convenience to observe first-hand the state of democracy, rule of law, judicial independence and media freedom and plurality in Slovenia," Jansa said in a letter published on his Twitter account.

The Slovenian government, Jansa said in his letter, does "not wish for our work be overshadowed by absurd charges" and accused the EU of spreading a "saga of unsubstantiated accusations." Earlier this week, the Slovenian government announced it was suspending funding to the STA for a second time as its management had failed to meet legal requirements for aid.

Slovenia along with neighbouring Croatia declared independence from former Communist Yugoslavia in 1991 and was the first ex-Yugoslav state to join the European Union and NATO in 2004 and the eurozone in 2007.

Jansa has served as prime minister twice before.