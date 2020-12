Slovenia nuclear plant shut as precaution after Croatia earthquake

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Slovenia's Krsko nuclear power plant has been shut down as a precaution after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake was registered in neighbouring Croatia, the plant's spokeswoman said Tuesday.

"I can confirm the preventive shutdown," spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told AFP.

The earthquake was felt in several neighbouring countries, including Slovenia.