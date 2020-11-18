Slovenia PM backs Hungary, Poland in EU rule of law row

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Wednesday backed the criticisms made by Poland and Hungary when they vetoed the EU budget over plans to tie funding to respect for the rule of law.

"Some political groups.

.. are openly threatening to use the instrument wrongly called 'rule of law' in order to discipline individual EU Member States through a majority vote," Jansa said in a letter to EU Council President Charles Michel published in local media.