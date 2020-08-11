Slovenia postpones league after players test positive

(@FahadShabbir)

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Slovenia's Football Association (NZS) said Tuesday its new First League season will begin on August 22 instead of on Wednesday as initially planned, after three players tested positive for coronavirus.

"The NZS also decided all matches will be played behind closed doors until further notice," a statement published by the Slovenian association said, which added: "We are aware of the seriousness of the situation and we are prioritising the health and safety of players and others."As part of preparations for the start of the First League matches, some 450 players and club officials had to undergo coronavirus tests on Monday that showed three players, all of them from Ljubljana's Olimpija, had contracted the virus.

Slovenia -- a country of two million people neighbouring Italy -- has so far registered 2,272 cases of the novel coronavirus while 129 have died.