UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenia President Meets Parties To Discuss New Govt Formation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:10 AM

Slovenia president meets parties to discuss new govt formation

Ljubljana, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Slovenia's president sat down with parliamentary parties on Tuesday to explore whether a new coalition government could be formed to avoid fresh elections following the resignation of the country's prime minister last week.

Marjan Sarec, head of the centre-left LMS (Marjan Sarec List) party, stepped down as premier on January 27, calling for a snap election amid infighting within his minority five-party coalition government.

But President Borut Pahor is looking to see if there is a chance of forming a new government without having to call a new vote, given that the last snap elections were held only in 2018.

And on Monday, he had urged "all those responsible... to thoroughly consider the situation." Pahor met with officials of the two largest parties -- the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party or SDS and the LMS -- on Tuesday and will talk with the representatives of seven other parties later this week.

If nothing comes out nof those talks, all parties will have two more rounds of negotiations to try to hammer out a solution, failing which parliament will be dissolved and early elections called.

Following the meeting on Tuesday, SDS official Danijel Krivec said his party was prepared for early elections, but first wanted to explore the possibility of forming a coalition government.

SDS won the most votes in the last election in 2018, but its leader Janez Jansa failed to win over sufficient allies, paving the way for political newcomer Sarec, a 42-year-old former comedian, to form a centre-left minority coalition and become Slovenia's youngest-ever prime minister.

The political landscape in the Alpine eurozone member is highly fragmented, with no fewer than nine parties in the 90-seat parliament representing a population of just over two million.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Alpine Slovenia Turkish Lira January 2018 All Government Million

Recent Stories

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

10 minutes ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

10 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

11 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

11 minutes ago

Guterres Says US Needs to Normalize Visa Process f ..

2 minutes ago

Malawi ruling party urges 'peace' after poll annul ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.