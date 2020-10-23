UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenia Returns To Partial Lockdown As Virus Cases Rise

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:50 AM

Slovenia returns to partial lockdown as virus cases rise

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Slovenia's government on Thursday announced it is reimposing the kind of partial shutdown of public life which the country saw earlier this year, as it struggles with rising numbers of coronavirus infections.

"The measures in force will resemble those implemented during the spring epidemic," Prime Minister Janez Jansa told a televised news conference, referring to the two-month period during the first wave of the pandemic earlier this year.

Starting Saturday and for at least one week, all shopping centres and malls, restaurants, hotels and other non-essential shops will be closed and public transport will be reduced to a third of normal service.

Company bosses will also be encouraged to organise home working for employees wherever possible.

The move comes after the number of new coronavirus cases in the country of roughly two million more than doubled over the last week, bringing the total number of positive cases to almost 18,000, with 207 deaths.

In common with several other countries in the region, Slovenia escaped the worst of the first wave of the pandemic but is now battling to contain the second.

Earlier this week the government imposed a curfew between 9:00 pm and 6:00 am, while most school pupils and students started receiving classes online.

In a week's time the government will decide whether to extend, soften or tighten the measures, Jansa said.

In contrast to measures taken in the spring, Slovenians can currently travel between municipalities but not between the country's larger regional units.

However, Jansa warned that tighter restrictions may be necessary in the following days.

Also on Thursday the last of the country's regions entered the "red" category under Slovenia's coronavirus traffic light system, meaning masks must now be worn in all public places across the country.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Traffic Slovenia May All Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

1 hour ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

1 hour ago

SheTrades MENA sessions held to empower the role o ..

1 hour ago

Saad Hariri named new Lebanese prime minister

2 hours ago

Judging Panel of Zayed Award Human Fraternity hold ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.