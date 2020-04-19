Slovenian media fear fallout from government virus campaign

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :The new government of Slovenia's conservative Prime Minister Janez Jansa has so far kept the coronavirus under control -- but critics fear he will exploit the crisis to bring to heel the media.

Jansa, 61, just over a month into office, has a political career stretching back to the 1990s including two previous terms as prime minister.

He has taken to Twitter this time with an abrasive style drawing comparison with US President Donald Trump -- not least in how he reacts to media scrutiny.

When the RTVSLO public television station reported on a pay rise for ministers last month, Jansa told the broadcaster to "stop spreading lies".

"We pay you in these times to inform, not to mislead the public," he blasted, "there are too many of you and you're too well paid."The Journalists' Association condemned "a threat to all RTVSLO employees that they could lose their jobs... if they do not report in accordance with the government's interests."