UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenian Outsider Wins Val D'Isère World Cup Downhill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:40 PM

Slovenian outsider wins Val d'Isère World Cup downhill

Vald'Isère, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The opening men's World Cup downhill race produced a surprise winner at Val d'Isere on Sunday as Slovenia's Martin Cater won his first race on the circuit.

The powerfully built Cater was taken aback that he had won and only celebrated after a long hard gaze at the clock.

"I thought I was in the top ten or top 15 and I couldn't believe it when I saw I'd won," said the 27-year-old.

Cater took 2min 04.67sec to swoop down the 3037m course on fast, compact snow in bright sunshine.

Otmar Striedinger of Austria was also something of a surprise 0.22sec adrift in second, while Urs Kryenbuehl was third at 0.27.

World Cup overall champion Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was fourth on the treacherous looking course on a day where the action was held up twice to take away injured fallers.

The women's World Cup giant slalom race at French resort Courchevel was postponed at the last minute because of heavy overnight snowfall and has been rescheduled for Monday.

Related Topics

Injured World Snow Norway Austria Slovenia Women Sunday National University Top Race

Recent Stories

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

46 minutes ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

1 hour ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses commercial, investment ..

2 hours ago

AUS signs research and exchange MoU with leading E ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.