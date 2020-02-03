(@FahadShabbir)

Ljubljana, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Slovenia's first mosque opened in the capital Ljubljana on Monday after surmounting financial hurdles and right-wing opposition, 50 years after the initial request to build was made.

Opponents of the project -- including those who criticised its Qatari financing -- have repeatedly tried to halt it, and pig heads and blood have also been left on the site.

Islamic community head Mufti Nedzad Grabus said the mosque's opening was "a turning point in our lives".

"Slovenia is the last former Yugoslav state to get a mosque, making Ljubljana a capital rather than a provincial town on the edge of the world," he told a press conference.