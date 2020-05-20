UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slovenia's Football League To Restart On June 5

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Slovenia's football league to restart on June 5

Ljubljana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Slovenia's Football Association (NZS) announced Tuesday that top flight matches will resume on June 5 after a two-month interruption caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

"The NZS expects all the measures to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 will be put in place before the competition resumes," the NZS said in a statement, without specifying if first league matches will be played behind close doors.

It added a detailed Calendar of the remaining matches will be published next week.

The Slovenian federation interrupted the league on March 12 as the country of two million moved into a coronavirus lockdown.

At that point 25 rounds out of 36 in the season had been played.

Currently Ljubljana's Olimpija is at the top of the league table with 50 points, ahead of Celje and Aluminij who have 45 points apiece.

The NZS also announced that the cup competition will resume in June with the final to be held behind closed doors on June 24.

Slovenia declared last week the epidemic in the country was over and has gradually been lifting the associated restrictions.

So far 104 people have died out of the more than 1,400 who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Slovenia.

Related Topics

Football Died Ljubljana Slovenia Cuban Peso March June All Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

2 hours ago

MBRCH spent AED58 mn to support national efforts t ..

2 hours ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

3 hours ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

3 hours ago

Nine million contactless transactions completed on ..

3 hours ago

Omar Ayub orders to establish PESCO Sub Divisional ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.