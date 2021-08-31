(@FahadShabbir)

LJUBLJANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Slovenia's GDP in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 16.3 percent in a year-on-year comparison, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The Statistics Office said in a GDP report that the household consumption expenditure and gross capital formation contributed the most to GDP growth, while foreign trade was up significantly as well.

Gross fixed capital formation in the second quarter of 2021 increased by 19.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020. Up the most (by 43.2 percent) was investment in machinery and equipment.

An increase in inventories also added 3.4 percentage points to the GDP growth.

Household spending was up by 18.8 percent, and was thus higher than in the second quarter of the pre-corona-virus crisis year 2019. Household expenditure for goods and services was up significantly.

Imports rose by 34.9 percent in annual comparison, and exports by 30.2 percent. Imports and exports of both goods and services were up, although the latter not as much.Total employment in the second quarter reached 1,044,000 persons, which was up 14,000 or 1.4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020.