Slovenia's Roglic Banishes Time-trial Demons To Win Olympic Gold

Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:00 PM

Slovenia's Roglic banishes time-trial demons to win Olympic gold

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Slovenia's Primoz Roglic put his Tour de France nightmares behind him, powering to Olympic gold in the men's time trial on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old infamously suffered a collapse in the penultimate-stage time trial in last year's Tour, blowing a huge lead to lose the yellow jersey to compatriot Tadej Pogacar, before an early crash ruined his hopes this year.

But Roglic put those disappointments behind him in style near Mount Fuji, completing the 44.2-kilometre course in 55min 4sec, just over a minute ahead of Dutchman Tom Dumoulin Silver was a great result for Dumoulin, who took a four-month sabbatical from the sport earlier this year to protect his mental health.

Dumoulin and Roglic, Jumbo-Visma teammates on the professional circuit, embraced after the finish line at the Fuji International Speedway.

Australia's Rohan Dennis pipped Swiss rider Stefan Keung to the bronze medal.

Slovenia also won bronze in the men's road race through two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar.

