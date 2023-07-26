Open Menu

'Slow Disaster': Indonesians In Sinking Village Forced To Adapt

Published July 26, 2023

Timbulsloko, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Indonesian teacher Sulkan leafs through pictures at his small sea-surrounded mosque, remembering a marching band and smiling children who graduated from his kindergarten, standing on a road now submerged by murky, green water.

That is just one of many landmarks in the Javan coastal village of Timbulsloko swallowed by rising tides, which have forced residents to adapt to a new life on the water.

More than 200 people have stayed in one of Indonesia's fastest sinking areas, which has turned from a landscape of lush rice paddies into a network of boardwalks and canoes in an alarming sign of how climate change could upend coastal communities everywhere.

"It's only memories now... there are no such activities anymore," said 49-year-old Sulkan, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"Why? Because the place is already flooded by the tide." Timbulsloko residents' lives have been drastically altered by rising sea levels, coastal erosion and excessive groundwater extraction making the land sink.

The coastline has also been left vulnerable to floods after locals cut down mangroves for fishing ponds in the 1990s.

Water has since reached five kilometres (three miles) inland around Timbulsloko and the surrounding Demak region, according to Denny Nugroho Sugianto, professor at Diponegoro University.

He called it a "slow disaster" happening before the world's eyes, with data showing some areas around Timbulsloko sinking up to 20 centimeters annually, double the rate recorded in 2010.

"This is the largest rate of land subsidence" ever recorded in the area, he said.

