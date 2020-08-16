UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slow Motion Recovery: Cautious Hollywood Edges Back To Work

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 08:00 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :When veteran Hollywood actor Gregg Daniel was offered an audition for a new movie in Los Angeles, he nearly didn't show up -- the pandemic was well under way, and "no one was shooting." "I almost hesitated even going to the audition," said Daniel. "I'm African-American, I'm over 50 and disproportionately black people were dying of COVID-19... but the script was so good, and I'm an actor at heart." Fast-forward to today, and Daniel has completed boxing drama "7th & Union," filmed in the streets of the eerily quiet California entertainment capital.

Thanks to relentless testing, on-set "COVID officers," sanitation stations and enforced social distancing between takes, "everything went smoothly" and safely, said executive producer Jolene Rodriguez.

Yet it is one of just a handful of film productions to resume in Hollywood since Governor Gavin Newsom gave the green light back in June.

Health fears, uncertainty and a second wave of coronavirus cases have meant few movie producers braving a return so far -- with some heading elsewhere or even overseas.

No US state has suffered more than California, which has so far recorded more than 610,000 coronavirus cases, including more than 11,000 deaths.

"At one point we were like... 'Do we hold off for the safety of people?'" said Rodriguez. "But it ended up where we were able to pull it off."

