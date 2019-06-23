UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Slug Held Responsible For Japan Railway Chaos

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:20 AM

Slug held responsible for Japan railway chaos

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :A slug has been blamed for a power outage that halted dozens of trains and delayed 12,000 passengers in Japan, the railway operator said Sunday.

The power failed on a couple of lines serving southern Japan operated by Kyushu Railway Co., known as JR Kyushu, on May 30.

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems.

Weeks after the power outage, JR Kyushu said they had found the culprit -- a slug, which had made its way into an electrical power device installed near rail tracks.

"We tracked down the device responsible for the power failure... We initially thought what's in there was a bug but it turned out to be a dead slug," a company spokesman told AFP.

Local media said the slug had been burned to death after short-circuiting the device.

The official said he did not know if this set a new precedent but described it as "rare".

"We often have trouble with deer colliding with trains but not a problem with slugs," he said.

JR Kyushu said it had checked similar devices in the area and confirmed there are no other slug intrusions.

Related Topics

Dead Company Japan May Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

5 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

FNC Speaker hails presidential resolution to raise ..

10 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima hails new election rules to raise w ..

11 hours ago

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.