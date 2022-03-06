UrduPoint.com

Slumping Granada Sack Coach Moreno

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Slumping Granada sack coach Moreno

Madrid, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Granada have fired coach Robert Moreno after a run of nine winless games left the club one place above La Liga's relegation places.

The club issued a brief statement on Sunday saying they had decided to part with the coach on Saturday evening after losing 3-1 at Valencia. It was a sixth defeat in seven league games.

Granada remained 17th, three points above 18th-placed Alaves.

"The club decided this Saturday to dismiss the first team coach," said the statement. "We would like to thank Robert Moreno for his work and dedication during this period and we wish him all the luck in the future.

" The club also suffered humiliation in the Spanish cup when it was eliminated by fourth-tier Atletico Mancha Real in December.

Ruben Torrecilla, the reserve team coach, takes over the first team on an interim basis.

Moreno, 44, joined Granada in June 2021 on a two-season contract.

The Catalan coach started as assistant to Luis Enrique at Roma, Celta Vigo, Barcelona and with Spain.

He acted as national coach for a few months in 2019 while Luis Enrique was sidelined for family reasons.

He coached Ligue 1 Monaco for the second half of the 2019-2020 season.

bur/dr/pb/mw

Related Topics

Roma Monaco Granada Valencia Barcelona Spain Cuban Peso June December Sunday 2019 Family All Atletico Madrid Coach Celta Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

10 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

18 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

19 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

19 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>