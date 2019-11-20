Slumping Spurs sack Pochettino with Mourinho favourite to step in

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Tottenham Hotspur sacked manager Mauricio Pochettino late Tuesday following a miserable start to the season with Jose Mourinho hotly tipped to replace the Argentine.

The BBC and Sky sports reported that Spurs and Mourinho, who was sacked by Manchester United 11 months ago, were holding talks late into Tuesday night with both sides believing a deal was close.

The Portuguese former Chelsea boss could be announced as manager as early as Wednesday, the reports said.

He would then be unveiled at a press conference Thursday and take charge for the home game against West Ham on Saturday lunchtime, they added.

Tottenham are languishing 14th in England's Premier League after picking up just three wins from their opening 12 games, and were eliminated from the League Cup in September by fourth-tier Colchester United.

"The club can today announce that Mauricio Pochettino and his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have been relieved of their duties," Tottenham said in a statement.

Pochettino, 47, transformed Spurs' fortunes since arriving from Southampton in 2014, despite failing to win a trophy.

During his five full seasons in charge, Tottenham qualified for the Champions League four times, culminating in a dramatic run to the club's first ever European Cup final in June, which they lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.

However, domestic results had been on the decline since February, with Spurs clinging on to a top-four finish last season despite winning just three of their final 12 league games.