UrduPoint.com

Small Arms Trafficking Threat To Peace And Security: UN Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Small arms trafficking threat to peace and security: UN official

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Small arms trafficking is a "defining factor in undermining peace and security", the Director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), Robin Geiss told the Security Council Monday.

Speaking in a ministerial debate, he said that that diversion and trafficking of arms destabilizes communities and exacerbates situations of insecurity, including by committing serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, as well as violence against women and children in various contexts.

The Council met under the chairmanship of Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard as one of the signature events of Mexico's November presidency.

As the unrestricted flow of weapons continues to fuel violence, it is a shared global responsibility to seek solutions, according to the concept note.

Throughout the lifecycle of arms and ammunition from the production stages to their final use moments es exist when they can be diverted or trafficked to non-State armed groups, criminals and terrorist actors.

Geiss upheld that this destabilizes communities and exacerbates situations of insecurity, including by committing serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights law, as well as violence against women and children in various contexts.

While direct effects include deaths, injuries, displacement, and psychological harm, there are also long-term socio-economic consequences, such as access to health and education, the delivery of humanitarian services, and the protection of civilians.

Geisss called this illicit trade "dynamic and multi-faceted".

"When loopholes and gaps are closed in one domain, vulnerabilities are exploited in another", he said. "States affected by patterns of recurring armed violence, therefore, face many challenges to prevent the diversion and misuse of arms".

A UNIDIR review of 200 documented cases highlighted the importance of preventing diversion, not only from national stockpiles, but also from the country that manufactured and exported them.

"National ownership is fundamental" in this area, said Geiss, "but will not achieve success without international cooperation and assistance.' Between 2015 and 2020 the UNIDIR supported 11 States in conducting assessments on weapons and ammunition management, known as WAM.

Today, the Institute's chief said, the issue is increasingly recognized as a fundamental component of conflict and armed violence prevention.

He cited as examples, the Secretary-General's small arms reports, which regularly feature a section on it and also that it is increasingly reflected in resolutions adopted by the Security Council.

Geiss described now as "an opportune moment" for an international dialogue to strengthen multilateral, regional, and national policies and practices.

"Advancing a United Nations strategic approach to WAM could further enhance multilateral efforts to deliver peace, security, stability, and development around the world", he argued.

Council Members also heard from Maria Pia Devoto, who represented Argentina's Coalicion Armas Bajo Control a coalition of 150 civil society organizations created to implementat the Arms Trade Treaty.

She upheld that the "devastating impact" of this problem is felt most acutely among communities in conflict-affected regions, where these weapons perpetuate a vicious cycle of violence and insecurity. Ms. Devoto also said that mandatory Security Council arms embargoes are being undermined by violations carried out by non-State actors and even UN members.

"The most egregious recent example is the Libyan embargo, which, in March this year, was described by the Panel of Experts as totally ineffective", she recalled, urging Council Members to act, including through sanctions.

"Mr. President, you and your colleagues have at your disposal the tools, knowledge and experience to combat the illicit trafficking and diversion of small arms and light weapons. It's about finding the political will to do it", Ms. Devoto added.

Related Topics

Terrorist World United Nations Education Civil Society Argentina Mexico March November Criminals Women 2015 2020 From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Devel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Abu Dhabi Fund for Development&#039;s Executive Commit ..

1 hour ago
 Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections ..

Slovakia Becomes World Leader in COVID Infections Per 100,000 Citizens - Reports

1 hour ago
 Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Gov ..

Turkish Human Rights Activists Awarded Finnish Government's Gender Equality Priz ..

1 hour ago
 Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadl ..

Biden Says His Family Praying for Victims of Deadly Waukesha Car-Ramming Inciden ..

1 hour ago
 SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to g ..

SAPM criticizes Maryam for using unfair means to get delay in cases

1 hour ago
 Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal ..

Russia Hopes Sudanese Military-Prime Minister Deal to Help Resolve Crisis - Mosc ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.