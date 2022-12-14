Small boat rescue launched in Channel: UK coastguard

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The UK and France launched a search and rescue operation Wednesday after an incident involving a small boat in the Channel off the English south coast, emergency services said.

Details of the exact type of vessel involved and the number of people aboard remained unclear.

But migrants have previously been intercepted making the crossing of one of the world's busiest shipping lanes on inflatable dinghies ill-suited for trips on the open sea.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was coordinating the rescue operation, which involved the British and French navies, the UK's Border Force, police, air ambulances and other emergency responders.

UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman said she had been made aware of "a distressing incident in the Channel this morning".

"I am being kept constantly updated while agencies respond and urgently establish the full facts," she tweeted.

At least 27 people drowned while attempting to cross the Channel in a dinghy on November 24 last year.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that 205 migrants have been recorded as missing in the Channel since 2014.

French officials also confirmed a rescue operation was under way, with one of its helicopters and a navy patrol boat aiding the operation being led by Britain's coastguard.

Tens of thousands of migrants now regularly attempt to cross the Channel from northern France to southern England in small boats, in a trend that has grown hugely in recent years.

More than 43,000 migrants have made the journey across the Channel so far this year -- a record.

A third of all those arriving -- almost 13,000 -- have been Albanian.

Wednesday's incident came the day after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new deal with Albania to stem the flow of migrants crossing the Channel from mainland Europe.

He said that, under the agreement, Albanians arriving by boat across the Channel would be immediately returned to their home country.

A UK government spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a coordinated response.

"Further details will be provided in due course."

