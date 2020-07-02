UrduPoint.com
Small Business Owners Hold Their Breath Post-confinement

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:30 AM

Paris, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :After months of economic turmoil triggered by the long coronavirus lockdown, battered small and medium-sized businesses are attempting to pick up the pieces.

The post-confinement world remains a deeply uncertain one, with many business owners battling for survival and hoping they can hang on long enough to benefit from an economic upturn, when it comes.

Lockdowns brought activity in countless sectors grinding to a halt, forcing governments to make available billions in aid to see them through the worst of the crisis.

Such businesses form the backbone of many national economies and are therefore vital to the resumption of activity which the International Monetary Fund forecasts will be more sluggish than hoped for as recession looks sure to bite.

The picture emerging from a swathe of AFP interviews with professionals in a range of industries across the world was initially very bleak -- but some now see tentative reasons for optimism.

