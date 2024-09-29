Small Industry – Unlocking South Punjab’s economic potential

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Having a long history of calligraphy, pottery, handicrafts and agricultural, South Punjab can be turned into treasure trove of opportunities for businesses especially small industries with its diverse sectors ready to boost the region's economic growth.

From agriculture to handicrafts and diminishing cottage industry, the region is teeming with potential for development and offers an array of business avenues for value addition that could uplift local communities and contribute to country’s economic progress.

At the heart of the opportunity is the region’s agricultural strength. Agro-based businesses such as fruit and vegetable processing, dehydration units and spice grinding mills are particularly viable. These industries could capitalize on South Punjab's rich produce and help reduce post-harvest losses that currently affect farmers due to lack of processing facilities.

“Huge quantities of vegetables and fruits perish due to their short shelf life. Their proper preservation and value addition can help earn substantial revenue,” remarked President Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) Mian Rashid Iqbal.

“Dehydration units could convert excessive vegetables into powder as these powder form vegetables were highly popular in international markets,” he stated. “With the right facilities, local farmers could benefit from enhanced incomes through value-added products like jams, pulps and powders etc.”

Rashid Iqbal also mentioned to livestock sector as another pillar of South Punjab’s economy. “Milk and meat processing, as well as production of organic dairy products offer numerous business opportunities for small-scale entrepreneur.”

However, he voiced concerns about the exploitation of farmers by multinational companies that buy milk at very low prices but sell it at a premium. “By establishing local processing plants, farmers could retain more profit like our neighboring country where cattle farmers work in clusters to process and sell milk.”

The President MCCI stressed the need for government’s intervention to support local farmers and reduce reliance on multinational companies.

Fish farming, particularly fish cage culture, is also untapped resource in South Punjab. With three rivers and dozens of canals, the region offers ideal conditions for fish farming, which could remarkably improve living standards of farmers besides bolstering national economy. The introduction of fish farming on a larger scale would provide a sustainable livelihood for many, allowing rural communities to thrive.

In addition to agriculture and livestock, South Punjab also is home to rich traditional handicrafts. Local artisans create beautiful pottery, woodwork, brassware and textiles that are cherished locally and abroad. The famous blue pottery, camel-skin lamps, and hand-woven carpets are just a few examples of the region's craftsmanship.

According to Rashid Iqbal, the digital age offers new opportunities for these artisans.

By marketing their work through online platforms, they could reach global markets and earn handsome foreign exchange. “We need an e-catalog, providing detailed descriptions of the handicrafts, their history and unique cultural significance.”

President Iqbal also stressed the importance of creating opportunities for region's skilled IT workers, many of whom currently work in Lahore and Karachi.

“By providing incentives to these professionals to work at their hometowns, the government could help stimulate local economy while offering training to unemployed youth,” he stated. “This sort of shift could lead to growth of South Punjab’s digital economy, complementing traditional businesses.”

Businessmen in private sector also see vast potential in small industry provided that a holistic approach is adopted ensuring financial support, value addition facilities and proper marketing of locally produced goods.

“Dairy farming, leather goods production, poultry farming, textile-related businesses like handloom weaving and embroidery were already thriving and needed investments to grow and expanded marketing,” remarked a businessman Altaf Shahid.

“Specialized businesses like camel skin work, Khussa (traditional shoes) making and basket weaving remain deeply embedded in the region’s cultural heritage,” he added. “Truck art, a unique art form of the country, also presents opportunities for expansion and marketing.”

In view of vast potential of small industries in South Punjab, Director Punjab Small Industries Corporation Ammara Manzoor said, the department was playing a critical role in promoting small businesses. “With loans offered at just five percent markup, the corporation is helping artisans overcome financial barriers and modernize their products.”

She stated that many artisans faced language barriers in showcasing their work effectively. Therefore, a Handicraft Development Centre has been established at Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony where artisans will find opportunity to display their creations, share ideas and learn from one another. “The Center will act as a hub for local talent by bringing together craftsmen from across the region.”

Moreover, she revealed establishment of two industrial estates at Khanewal and Mian Channu on 65 and 70 acres respectively, offering small plots up to two Kanals where new businesses were established by local people. “It is part of the government’s policy to facilitate local entrepreneur to flourish their businesses.”

She pointed out that mechanization was impacting traditional crafts but with innovative designs and culturally relevant products, these industries can still find a market.

In view of immense potential in South Punjab, there is an urgent need to bring the region into main stream and technological fold, providing local people modern technology and markets access to flourish their businesses and generate more employment opportunities.

APP/atf/maz (APP Feature Service)