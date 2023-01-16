Small plane crashes in South Africa, killing 2

JOHANNESBURG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Two people died Sunday after a light aircraft they were traveling in crashed in Johannesburg, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirmed.

The aircraft, which was being used for a training flight, departed from Grand Central Airport in Midrand between Pretoria and Johannesburg but crashed minutes later close to a mine dump near the FNB stadium south of Johannesburg.

"Onboard the aircraft were two occupants, who both sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft itself sustained substantial damage," the SACAA said in a statement.

The cause of the accident, which happened at 9 a.m. local time (0700GMT), has not yet been revealed by the SACAA, which said a preliminary report will be issued in 30 days.