UrduPoint.com

Small Plane Crashes In South Africa, Killing 2

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Small plane crashes in South Africa, killing 2

JOHANNESBURG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Two people died Sunday after a light aircraft they were traveling in crashed in Johannesburg, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirmed.

The aircraft, which was being used for a training flight, departed from Grand Central Airport in Midrand between Pretoria and Johannesburg but crashed minutes later close to a mine dump near the FNB stadium south of Johannesburg.

"Onboard the aircraft were two occupants, who both sustained fatal injuries. The aircraft itself sustained substantial damage," the SACAA said in a statement.

The cause of the accident, which happened at 9 a.m. local time (0700GMT), has not yet been revealed by the SACAA, which said a preliminary report will be issued in 30 days.

Related Topics

Accident Died Pretoria Johannesburg Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th January 2023

4 minutes ago
 Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; ..

Barcelona&#039;s trademark &#039;tiki-taka&#039; dominates El Clásico

6 hours ago
 UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state vis ..

UAE, Korea issue Joint Statement marking state visit of ROK President

8 hours ago
 Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for e ..

Almheiri affirms UAE&#039;s enduring support for energy transition

8 hours ago
 UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean ..

UAE, US form Expert Group to lead bilateral clean energy partnership

10 hours ago
 UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s effor ..

UN official hails Fatima bint Mubarak&#039;s efforts in empowering women

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.