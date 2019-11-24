UrduPoint.com
Small Plane Crashes Into DR Congo City: Witnesses, Airline

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 01:50 PM

Small plane crashes into DR Congo city: witnesses, airline

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :A small aircraft carrying around 15 passengers on Sunday crashed into a densely populated area of Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo, airline Busy Bee and witnesses said.

The Dornier plane was en route to Beni, 350 kilometres north of Goma (220 miles), when it went down, a company staff member said. It crashed into a residential area near Goma airport.

