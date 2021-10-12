UrduPoint.com

Small Plane Hits Houses, Sparks Blaze In California

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 02:10 AM

Small plane hits houses, sparks blaze in California

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A small plane crashed into a residential area of a Californian city on Monday, sparking a blaze that devoured two houses and several vehicles.

Aerial footage showed firefighters hosing down the charred remains of the residences in Santee, a suburb of San Diego.

A burned out truck was also seen on a nearby street corner.

Media reported the aircraft was a Cessna, though there were no details and no confirmation of the aircraft type.

Cessna planes are typically small capacity.

Fox 5 San Diego said at least two people had been taken to hospital after the middle-of-the day incident.

San Diego's sheriff tweeted that a number of streets were closed, and described the plane crash as "a developing situation."The nearby Santana High school tweeted that all of its students were safe.

"All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away," the @SantanaSultans account wrote.

Related Topics

Vehicles San Diego All

Recent Stories

Kuwait welcomes UAE&#039;s declaration to achieve ..

Kuwait welcomes UAE&#039;s declaration to achieve climate neutrality by 2050

11 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

UAE welcomes formation of new Tunisian government

1 hour ago
 DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

DRC&#039;s President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joi ..

Export credit agencies of UAE and Italy review joint initiatives in strategic se ..

3 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civil ..

Expo 2020 Dubai is where Arab, international civilisations can meet in UAE: Abdu ..

3 hours ago
 FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nucle ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.