Small plane hits houses, sparks blaze in California

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A small plane crashed into a residential area of a Californian city on Monday, sparking a blaze that devoured two houses and several vehicles.

Aerial footage showed firefighters hosing down the charred remains of the residences in Santee, a suburb of San Diego.

A burned out truck was also seen on a nearby street corner.

Media reported the aircraft was a Cessna, though there were no details and no confirmation of the aircraft type.

Cessna planes are typically small capacity.

Fox 5 San Diego said at least two people had been taken to hospital after the middle-of-the day incident.

San Diego's sheriff tweeted that a number of streets were closed, and described the plane crash as "a developing situation."The nearby Santana High school tweeted that all of its students were safe.

"All Students are Secure. There was a plane crash 2 or 3 blocks away," the @SantanaSultans account wrote.