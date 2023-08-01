Open Menu

Small Projects To Boost Income Fast, Increase Employment: Chinese Scholar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Small projects to boost income fast, increase employment: Chinese scholar

BEIJING, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The small and beautiful projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would boost income fast, increase employment and benefit local people.

As CPEC and other BRI projects between China and Pakistan have focused on major infrastructure, more small but beautiful projects would be set to boost income fast and increase employment and benefit local people, Zhu Yongbiao, executive director of the Research Center for the Belt and Road at Lanzhou University told Global Times.

While commenting on China Vice Premier, He Lifeng's visit to Pakistan, he said that it showed that China attached great importance to China-Pakistan relations and the CPEC.

Analysts further noted that ensuring the safety of the CPEC and BRI projects is also a task for both China and Pakistan.

It is undeniable that the CPEC projects have brought concrete benefits to Pakistan, and both China and Pakistan will further improve the building of BRI projects despite external attempts to undermine it or some Western countries' hyping of the debt trap rhetoric or security issues, analysts said.

Zhu said that financing problems, a thorny issue in Pakistan that the West has never been willing to help with, can be solved only by investment and development, which is what China and other countries are trying to do.

Some Western countries' smearing of the CPEC and BRI projects is unfair and ill-intentioned. Zhu said that Pakistan has a clear understanding of this hype and also attaches importance to the development of the CPEC.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Visit Road CPEC Lanzhou National University Employment

Recent Stories

Our social responsibility to play role in unison f ..

Our social responsibility to play role in unison for country’s economy: COAS

6 minutes ago
 Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas chal ..

Military trials: SC reserves verdict on pleas challenging formation of full cour ..

38 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agre ..

COP28 Presidency and UNFCCC sign Host Country Agreement

1 hour ago
 Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of ..

Punjab Film Censor Board all set to decide fate of 'Barbie' today

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to emp ..

NA passes resolution to ensure minimum wage to employees

2 hours ago
 ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean ..

ADAFSA promotes scientific cooperation with Korean research institutions

2 hours ago
Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka A ..

Dubai Culture announces open call for 12th Sikka Art and Design Festival

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on Nat ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Benin on National Day

3 hours ago
 Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UA ..

Government Experience Exchange Office showcases UAE’s expertise in government ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attrac ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities attracts students from 30 countries

4 hours ago
 NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling ..

NADRA declares Polio card mandatory for traveling abroad

4 hours ago
 AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions clea ..

AED 142 million worth TIR carnet transactions cleared by Dubai Customs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous