UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Small Wonders: The Vietnamese Artist Making Tiny Food

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Small wonders: the Vietnamese artist making tiny food

Hanoi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Squinting in concentration, Vietnamese artist Nguyen Thi Ha An drops a bright red chilli onto a bowl of pho noodles barely bigger than a coin -- the finishing touch to a miniature clay model that has eaten up days of her time.

An -- a 28-year-old architecture graduate -- began crafting food miniatures a year ago, spotting a chance to capitalise on the world's growing love of Vietnamese cuisine.

"Each Vietnamese dish has its specific beauty," she says, using tweezers to softly lay a scallion beside a "banh mi" sandwich.

"I want the models to help people see that." Less globally well-known dishes such as sweet rice dessert "che com" are also on the menu at An's Hanoi studio.

But the classics get plenty of attention, with An modelling tiny bottles of chilli sauce and pickled garlic to accompany her bowls of pho.

"Each model comes with its own difficulty," she tells AFP.

"The bowls have to be very clean and neat, while we must show the lines on a scallion to convey its texture." An's assistant, 21-year-old Nguyen Ngan Ha, agrees their work must be "meticulous at every stage".

"People must be able to believe this is real food," she says.

Ninety percent clay and 10 percent liquid plastic, the models can take up to five days each to make, and An sells them for up to $80.

She also plans to expand the business to beverages -- including Vietnamese coffee and beer -- as they are served at a traditional open-air "bia hoi" bar.

And although she has given up a potentially more stable career in architecture to pursue this niche craft, she believes she made the right choice.

"I really want to make my work the best that it can be," she says.

"And I want to help more people see the beauty of Vietnamese culture."

Related Topics

World Business Hanoi Best Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

FIFA: new dates for teams to reduce delays

8 hours ago

ADIHEX’s 18th edition to be extended to seven-da ..

9 hours ago

Islamic scholar rejects Palestinian Mufti&#039;s f ..

10 hours ago

Total assets of 18 listed national banks rise to A ..

10 hours ago

Normalization of Ties With Israel Only Possible If ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.