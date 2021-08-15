UrduPoint.com

Smallest Quranic Manuscript Displayed At FAC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

Smallest Quranic manuscript displayed at FAC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :A handwritten manuscript of the holy Quran, reported to be the smallest one in the world, has been displayed at a calligraphy exhibition, being held at the Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) currently.

Renowned calligrapher Muhammad Qamar Sultan created the manuscript in 1x1.5x1 cm size, which comprises of 463 pages.

MPA Firdous Rae, along with Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, inaugurated the exhibition while Deputy Director FAC Zahid Iqbal, Assistant Director Asad Hayat Naul, dignitaries and calligraphers were also present.

Calligraphy works of various national and international calligraphers including Nisar Ahmad, Gulzar Butt, Mohammad Arif, Rana Ghazanfar, Zameer Ahmad, Aslam Dogar, Salamat Ali and Ajmal Baig were also displayed at the exhibition.

