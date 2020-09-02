Smart hits six threes as Celtics take 2-0 lead over Raptors

Los Angeles, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Jayson Tatum scored a career playoff high 34 points and Marcus Smart drained five three pointers in the fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics rallied to beat Toronto 102-99 in game two of their Eastern Conference series.

Kemba Walker finished with 17 points and Jaylen Brown had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics, who grabbed a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Game three is Thursday in the NBA's quarantine bubble in Orlando, Florida.

"Marcus Smart has been a winner since he's gotten here," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens of Smart, who finished with 19 points and six threes. "We've been in the playoffs every year since he's been here and that's not a coincidence." The teams were tied 28-28 at the end of the first quarter but the defending NBA champion Raptors led 78-70 heading into the fourth.

O.G. Anunoby scored 20 points, Fred VanVleet finished with 19 points and seven assists and Pascal Siakam tallied 17 points for the Raptors, who had chances to pull even but made some uncharacteristic mistakes down the stretch.

Kyle Lowry made a pair of free throws with 61 seconds remaining to cut the Celtics lead to just one, 100-99, but that was as close as Toronto would get.

With three seconds left, VanVleet launched a desperation three-pointer that would have tied it and forced overtime but his shot missed.

Losing has been an unfamiliar feeling for the Raptors in the NBA bubble. Toronto had only lost one game during the seeding round, a 122-100 setback to the Celtics.

Toronto had an eight-game winning streak heading into the start of this series but have now lost both games to Boston.