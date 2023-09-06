Smiling Gauff romps into US Open semi-finals

New York, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Coco Gauff said learning how to smile more often is behind her dazzling run at the US Open after she stormed into the semi-finals with a straight sets thrashing of Jelena Ostapenko on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old sixth seed became the first American teenager to reach the last four of the US Open since Serena Williams in 2001 after demolishing Latvia's Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 in just 1hr 8min.

It was another polished performance that suggested Gauff is finally ready to land a breakthrough Grand Slam title, four years after she announced herself to the world with a magical run to the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2019.

Gauff's season has been transformed since she began working with veteran coach Brad Gilbert in July, weeks after she was left distraught by a first-round exit at Wimbledon.

Since Gilbert's arrival, Gauff has won titles in Washington and Cincinnati, where she also defeated outgoing world number one Iga Swiatek for the first time.

Gauff says one of the biggest changes Gilbert has made is to her mindset.

"I thought to play and win you have to be ultra serious and ultra focused, which is true, but also you still have to enjoy it," Gauff said after Tuesday's win.

"Honestly, the first meeting that I had with Brad before he started coaching with me, one of the first things he said is 'You need to smile more'. It wasn't really anything with my game or anything.

"I really took that, and when he said that I was a little bit surprised. I started to think and I was like, 'Yeah, I do.' That's something I'm trying to work on and continuing to do, and obviously I think it's helping my results." Gauff meanwhile says she is flattered by comparisons to Serena Williams after matching the 23-time Grand Slam champion's feat in reaching the US Open last four as a teenager.

"I mean, being in any sentence with her is great. She's the greatest player of all time," she said. "I'm nothing close to that yet. I'm just really honored to be in the same sentence as her.""She's my idol. I think if you told me when I was younger that I would be in these same stat lines as her, I would freak out."Gauff will face either Czech 10th seed Karolina Muchova or Romania's Sorana Cirstea in the last four on Thursday.