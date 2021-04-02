UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smith Hopes Grealish Return Revives Aston Villa's Form

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Smith hopes Grealish return revives Aston Villa's form

London, April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Jack Grealish's return to fitness is the boost Aston Villa need as his absence due to a shin injury has coincided with a poor run of form for the team, manager Dean Smith said on Friday.

Villa have won just once in the six Premier League matches that the 25-year-old has been on the sidelines.

They have slipped to 10th place in the table, eight points off West Ham, who occupy the sole Europa League spot.

Grealish could make a return to the first team for Sunday's clash with relegation-threatened Fulham.

"He (Grealish) trained all week, he's only had a few sessions but seems fit enough and has certainly put himself up for selection," Smith said at a press conference.

"The performances over the last six weeks haven't been what they were previously.

"If anyone loses a player of the calibre of Jack you are going to struggle a bit.

"It will be a big boost for everyone to have Jack back."Grealish will have extra motivation not only to relaunch Villa's challenge for the Europa League place but also to prove his fitness to England manager Gareth Southgate ahead of him naming his squad for the European Championship.

Related Topics

Poor Sunday All Premier League

Recent Stories

SCC committee discusses 15 complaints

3 minutes ago

Ban on Indian cotton imports criticised Mian Zahid ..

7 minutes ago

Sachin Tendulkar shifted to hospital after contrac ..

12 minutes ago

PVMC Accreditation & Evaluation team visits UVAS

13 minutes ago

Realme Narzo 30A comes as a budget-friendly gaming ..

16 minutes ago

Saba Qamar is trending top after she called off he ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.