Smith-Schuster Backs London Academy To Produce NFL Talent

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:30 AM

Smith-Schuster backs London Academy to produce NFL talent

London, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Pittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster believes the NFL's ground-breaking academy in London could turn into a production line for British talent in American Football.

Around 150 teenagers travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday to take part in the final try-out for the first intake into the landmark NFL Academy, which is the first of its kind outside the United States and will start in September.

There have been five British-born players who have played roles on Super Bowl-winning teams, including Jay Ajayi with the Philadelphia Eagles just two seasons ago.

But none of that group spent their entire childhood or teenage years in the United Kingdom, all benefitting from exposure to the NCAA college football that serves as a breeding growth for future NFL talent.

However, the NFL is becoming increasingly popular in the United Kingdom, with up to four regular-season games per year played in London since 2007.

And, speaking in his role as an ambassador of the new Academy, Smith-Schuster sees encouraging signs that Britain has the potential to bring through genuinely homegrown players who can shine in the NFL.

"I see a lot of potential. One guy jumped higher than me in the trials," he told reporters after working with the youngsters during their trials.

"There are a lot of guys who are out here who just don't know what they can achieve.

"I didn't know how big it was in the UK until I came out here today."The trialists were put through their paces in a series of combine-style drills replicating the evaluation tests college football players are put through before entering the NFL draft.

The lucky students, aged 16-18, who are selected for the Barnet and Southgate College-based Academy, will be given pathways to employment and further education, with the most talented potentially landing an opportunity to play college football in the States.

