Smith scores second century of Ashes opener as Australia build lead

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :England finally saw the back of Steve Smith but only after a second century in his comeback Test saw Australia compile a potentially match-winning lead in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Ashes-holders Australia, bidding to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, were 356-5 at tea on the fourth day -- 266 runs ahead -- with the hosts a bowler down in the absence of James Anderson.

Smith made 142 following his 144 in the first innings of the match -- the former Australia captain's first Test since the end of a 12-month ban for his role in last year's ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

Matthew Wade, in his first Test for nearly two years, was 86 not out after putting on 126 for the fifth wicket with Smith.

Only three times have a side made more than 150 in the fourth innings to win a Test at Edgbaston.

Smith is just the fifth Australia batsman to score a hundred in both innings of an Ashes Test, following Warren Bardsley (1909), Arthur Morris (1946/47), Steve Waugh (1997) and Matthew Hayden (2002/03).

Having reached lunch on 98 not out, Smith went to three figures in style when he cover-drove England paceman Stuart Broad for his 10th four in 147 balls faced.