Smith Sees Green Shoots In Young Italy's Performance

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 08:50 AM

Smith sees green shoots in young Italy's performance

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Franco Smith praised "a good starting point" for his young Italy who pushed Six Nations champions England in the first half before falling to a 34-5 defeat and collecting a fifth wooden spoon in a row in Rome on Saturday.

England claimed the title for the seventh time and first since 2017 after their five-try bonus-point victory over the Italians in an empty Stadio Olimpicio.

Smith took over following Conor O'Shea's resignation in November 2019 after Italy failed to progress past the World Cup pool stage.

The former Springbok has overseen five Six Nations defeats this year with 178 points conceded and two games with no points at all against Wales and Scotland.

Italy's last win in the tournament was against Scotland in Edinburgh in February 2015, while at home the Azzurri have not won since March 2013, when they beat Ireland in Rome.

"We approached these last two matches with an almost new squad, with a lot of young people, little experience," said Smith of games against Ireland and England after the seven-month coronavirus lockdown.

"We presented a different performance in terms of attitude often putting England in difficulty.

"With a little more luck we could have scored a couple of tries in the first half.

"With such a performance we can hope for the future. I'm not happy with the result, it's clear.

"But we have seen something that gives us confidence in our work in view of the next matches."

