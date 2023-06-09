UrduPoint.com

Smoke From Canadian Wildfires Cloaks Eastern US With Haze

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Washington, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :Smoke from Canadian wildfires shrouded US cities in a noxious haze again Thursday, delaying flights and disrupting outdoor events in what President Joe Biden called a "stark reminder" of climate change.

Thick skies and an acrid campfire smell hung over the capital Washington, with parts of the mid-Atlantic region reaching "Code Maroon," the highest category of the Air Quality Index (AQI), signaling hazardous conditions.

This exceeded some of the most polluted cities in the world in South Asia and China, leading many residents to wear masks to protect their health.

Though improving, conditions aren't expected to return to normal until the weekend.

"Millions of Americans are experiencing the effects of smoke resulting from devastating wildfires burning in Canada, another stark reminder of the impacts of climate change," Biden said in a statement.

He added he was sending extra resources to Canada, including "additional firefighters and fire suppression assets such as air tankers," on top of 600 American personnel sent in May.

