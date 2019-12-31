Smokey Sydney to kick off New Year parties with fireworks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :Smoke-choked Sydney was gearing up Tuesday for a huge fireworks display, kicking off a wave of New Year celebrations for billions around the world and ringing in the new decade.

Australia's largest city usually puts on a dazzling display of pyrotechnics over the glittering harbour but this year's celebrations have been overshadowed by calls to cancel the fireworks as devastating bushfires rage across the country.

Toxic smoke haze has shrouded Sydney for weeks and a petition to cancel the event out of respect for fire victims attracted more than 280,000 signatures.

Fireworks displays were scrapped in Australia's capital, Canberra, and Sydney's western suburbs due to elevated fire danger and extreme weather conditions but fire authorities said it was safe to go ahead over the water.

Critics wanted Sydney to use the $6.5 million ($4.5 million) spent on the display to fight bushfires ringing the city, but officials say the event is worth Aus$130 million to the economy and cancelling it would not help those impacted by the fires.

"We have committed to harnessing the enormous power of the event to raise more money for drought- and fire-affected communities," Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore said.

More than 100,000 fireworks will light up the skyline for 12 minutes to about one million spectators who usually crowd foreshores and parks.