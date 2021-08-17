Snap national lockdown in New Zealand over virus case

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :New Zealand will move into a snap three-day lockdown after recording its first case of locally transmitted Covid-19 in six months, suspected to be the Delta variant, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Tuesday.

"We have seen what can happen elsewhere if we fail to get on top of it. We only get one chance," Ardern said in a televised national address, calling the Delta strain "a game changer".