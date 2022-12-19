UrduPoint.com

SNGPL Disconnects Over 15 Gas Connections For Illegal Compressors Use

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Special Task Force of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Monday launched a crackdown against users of illegal compressors in the Islamabad Region, who were involved in depriving other consumers of gas in the peak winter season and putting people's lives at risk.

During the operation, SNGPL inspection teams visited different localities including Bhara Kahu, Taxila, Margalla Valley and Koth Hathia and disconnected more than 15 connections after they found the users involved in illegal activity of compressor installation.

"The operation will continue unabated till bringing the illegal activity to a complete end," spokesman for the SNGPL Islamabad Region Shahid Akram told APP.

He said it was unfair that some elements deprived other consumers of smooth supply of gas by installing electronic/sucking devices to manage better pressure for themselves.

He said the SNGPL vigilance teams and special task force were busy in conducting a detailed survey of all sectors, societies and other localities, within the Islamabad region including capital territory, Murree, Kahuta , Attock, Fateh Jang and Taxilla to take legal action against compressor users.

The SNGPL spokesman said domestic consumers had appreciated the operation against this illegal activity and urged the local administration to take appropriate measures for preventing the sale of illegal compressors and other devices used to increase the gas pressure.

