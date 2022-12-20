SNGPL making all-out efforts to maintain gas pressure, remove illegal compressors: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :A spokesman for the Regional Office of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Tuesday said the company was making all-out efforts to ensure the provision of gas supply to domestic consumers with regular pressure during the peak winter season.

For this purpose, the company has established a control room to resolve consumers' complaints related to low gas pressure in its operational areas including Islamabad, Attock, Fateh Jang, Wah, Taxila, Murree and Kahuta.

"The control room is operating round-the-clock and taking prompt action by mobilizing field teams to resolve the gas-pressure-related issues. Consumers can lodge their complaints at the Call Center at 1199 and Control Room's landlines number 051-9257774," spokesman Shahid Akram told APP.

He feared there could be gas pressure issues in the remote and tail-end of the gas distribution system of the Islamabad region due to changing weather patterns.

The spokesman advised the consumers to avoid excessive use of gas and install fuel-efficient gas appliances like geysers and heaters in the peak winter season.

He asked the consumers for adopting all possible precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident caused by gas leakages by discouraging the rubber-pipe use with gas appliances and keeping the room windows open.

The company has also started a service to provide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for its consumers, which can be obtained by calling on Helpline-1210 or sending a Whatsapp message at 0333-7641199.

Shahid Akram said a Special Task Force of SNGPL launched a crackdown the other day against users of illegal compressors, who were involved in depriving other consumers of gas and putting people's lives at risk.

During the operation, he said, SNGPL inspection teams visited different localities including Bhara Kahu, Taxila, Margalla Valley and Koth Hathia and removed more than 15 gas meters for the installation of compressors to get increased pressure.

"The operation will continue unabated till bringing the illegal activity to a complete end," he vowed.

He said it was unfair that some elements deprived other consumers of a smooth supply of gas by installing electronic/sucking devices to manage better pressure for themselves.

The SNGPL spokesman said domestic consumers had appreciated the operation against this illegal activity and urged the local administration to take appropriate measures for preventing the sale of illegal compressors and other devices used to increase the gas pressure.

