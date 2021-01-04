UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Snowden Welcomes Rejection Of Assange Extradition

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Snowden welcomes rejection of Assange extradition

Moscow, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Fugitive US whistleblower Edward Snowden said Monday he hoped the British refusal to extradite Julian Assange would mark "the end" of attempts to see the WikiLeaks founder face espionage charges in the United States.

A British court on Monday ruled citing health concerns that Assange should not be extradited to the United States where he is wanted for publishing thousands of classified documents online.

Reacting to the news, former US intelligence contractor Snowden tweeted: "Let this be the end of it."Snowden is himself wanted in the United States on espionage charges after he leaked information showing that agents from the National Security Agency were collecting telephone records from millions of US citizens.

He has been living in exile in Russia since 2013 and last year announced he intends to become a dual US-Russian citizen.

Related Topics

Russia United States From Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy And Anti Narcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

15 minutes ago

Inflation becomes a big political and economic cha ..

22 minutes ago

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders ..

46 minutes ago

UAE committed to supporting joint Arab action to p ..

55 minutes ago

China taking measures to ensure grain security

46 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi lauds achievements of Ajman Polic ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.