UrduPoint.com

'So Far, So Good' As Djokovic Cruises Into Wimbledon Last 16

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 01:40 AM

'So far, so good' as Djokovic cruises into Wimbledon last 16

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon fourth round for the 14th time on Friday with a straight-sets demolition of Serbian compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic.

Djokovic, looking to pull level with Pete Sampras as a seven-time Wimbledon champion, triumphed 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

Friday's win was the 330th of Djokovic's Grand Slam career.

"It means that I've been playing for quite a few years, which I'm very grateful for and I'm very blessed to be in the position to compete at the highest level and secure more wins in Grand Slams," said the 35-year-old top seed.

"I'm proud of the consistency at this level." After dropping one set in his opening win over Kwon Soon-woo, the Serb then only lost seven games against Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"Honestly I think I have been playing better and better as the tournament progresses, which is something you always wish for," said Djokovic.

"You want to raise the level of tennis up a notch each match so that's what's happening.

"I know I can always do better and I always expect the highest from myself but so far, so good and I look forward to the next round." Friday's win was Djokovic's 22nd in a row on grass.

He has not lost a grass-court match since falling to Marin Cilic in the final at Queen's four years ago.

"I started very well, very strong with a lot of intensity and focus," added Djokovic, whose only blip was being broken when he served for the match at 5-2 in the third set.

Waiting in the fourth round will be Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven.

Playing in his debut Grand Slam main draw, the world number 104 defeated 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Related Topics

Tennis World Van Georgia From Top Wimbledon

Recent Stories

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down pol ..

SC decision on re-election of CM to bring down political temperature:Tarar

1 hour ago
 England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India ..

England's Potts gets Kohli before Pant leads India rally

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice of Ayaz Amir attack incident

1 hour ago
 Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opene ..

Lampaert shocks 'big guys' in Tour de France opener

1 hour ago
 EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controll ..

EU's Takuba anti-terror force quits junta-controlled Mali

1 hour ago
 Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France ..

Australia PM hails 'new start' in ties with France

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.