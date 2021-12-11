'So high!' -- Sticker shock at US gas pumps as inflation bites

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Standing with the pump in her hand, Telila Scott was stunned to see the price of gas in Washington -- a sentiment many are feeling as costs rise across the United States.

"This is outrageous," said Scott, who is currently unemployed. "I'll pay $20 to try to fill my tank back up, but it still doesn't fill it." Data released Friday showed an average rise of 6.8 percent across the United States over last year's prices, the largest increase since June 1982.

"You go to the store," she said, "and it's bad -- bread, sugar, everything is so high!" Next up at the gas station -- where regular gas is $3.39 a gallon -- Earl Walker also finds it more and more difficult to fill his black pickup truck.

"Sometimes I can't get to work," lamented the 40-year-old community worker. "I can't fill my tank right now -- it'd be over $100." According to the latest figures released, energy prices represented the largest increase (up 33.3 percent), as is the case in many other countries.

The report contained signs that the inflation wave may be reaching a crest, but it nonetheless poses a political liability for President Joe Biden and the Democratic party.

- A more 'frugal' shopper - On his way out of a Wal-Mart, just down the street from the gas station, Edward Harrison explains how he has become "more of a frugal" shopper.

An electronic technician, he said that he now eats out less, has started looking for sales and -- if necessary -- will buy used items.

Abby Mitchell, a 29 year old clinical researcher has also become a more conscious shopper: "If I needed a bag of spinach, I would grab a bag without looking at the price -- now I'm cross comparing between different brands." "I focus more on the value packs, to put in the freezer," said Stephen Keil, a 30-year-old working in government relations.

For him, the price increases are real but "incremental -- you don't notice it until you're looking at your statement later on."The question for Biden is whether Americans nationwide will blame him for the higher prices. At least in Washington, a Democratic stronghold, Keil struck a tolerant note.

"Everything is Covid-induced," he said. "Sometimes there is not a lot the administration can do."