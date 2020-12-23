UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

So This Is Christmas? How The Virus Is Killing The Fun

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:31 AM

So this is Christmas? How the virus is killing the fun

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The world is readying for a downbeat festive season with Christmas plans in tatters and New Year celebrations without crowds or fireworks -- all scuppered by new virus curbs.

Here is an overview of how Covid-19 is putting a kibosh on the festivities.

- Cancelling Christmas - With a new strain "out of control" and more than 40 countries banning travel with Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraps plans to relax the rules over Christmas and tells people to stay home.

London and southeast England -- where the new strain is worst -- will remain in lockdown until December 30.

In Italy people can only leave their homes once a day until January 6, with bars, restaurants and non-essential shops also shuttered.

The Netherlands has reimposed a lockdown until January 19 with schools and all non-essential shops closed, while Germany is under partial lockdown till January 10.

Norway has called on its population to follow a voluntary lockdown, while Sweden has done a U-turn on its lax attitude to the virus by asking people to wear masks on public transport at peak times.

France has slightly eased its lockdown, but has also introduced a curfew from 8:00 pm every night with a one-day reprieve on December 25.

- Cold turkey anyone...? - Among the countries allowing gatherings over Christmas, Belgium is setting its limit to just one guest per household, and two guests for people living alone. Luxembourg is allowing two guests per household.

From December 24 to 26 in Germany, gatherings are limited to close family members.

The Netherlands is advising households to welcome no more than three guests at Christmas while France has set the maximum at six adults around the dinner table.

Quebec in Canada has scrapped its decision to allow gatherings over a four-day period during Christmas, in light of the sharp rise in new infections there.

And Ireland declared a cold Christmas Tuesday with families urged to stay at home and only two households allowed to mix from December 27.

- No festive fun - Last-minute Christmas shopping is off in Germany, the Netherlands, Slovakia and the southeast of England where non-essential shops have shut.

And there is no hope of warming up with some mulled wine in Germany from traditional outdoor stands, all shut this year.

Non-essential shops have reopened in France, but there will be no restaurants open for New Year celebrations, nor live shows.

In Switzerland, restaurants, as well as culture and sports facilities are all closing their doors before Christmas, while shops will stay open.

- Silent prayers - Pope Francis has brought the Vatican's Christmas midnight mass forward by two hours due to Italy's curfew.

Christmas mass in Bethlehem will take place without worshippers.

Singing in churches in Switzerland is banned, while in Greece churches will open for the festive period but with a capacity of nine people, and 25 in cathedrals.

Croatia has imposed travel restrictions for the holidays but eased curbs on Christmas masses.

- And then... it gets worse - Scotland, Northern Ireland and Austria have all announced fresh lockdowns immediately after Christmas.

While Portugal is imposing a curfew on New Year's Eve and Kazakhstan will ban all mass gatherings and events from December 25 and through the New Year.

A partial lockdown will come into force in Poland for three weeks starting December 28.

And schools, universities, non-essential shops, restaurants, cinemas and sports venues will all shut in Ukraine from January 8 to 24.

bur-ang-eab/fg/spm

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Sports Ukraine Christmas Turkey Canada Holidays France Germany Luxembourg Bethlehem Ireland Austria Italy Belgium Portugal Poland Slovakia Switzerland Sweden Kazakhstan Netherlands Greece January December Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE Fatwa Council says it’s permissible to use C ..

4 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

6 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

6 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Situation Around Iranian N ..

6 minutes ago

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

49 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.