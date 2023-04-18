(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rabat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Soaring inflation in Morocco is driving up living costs and stirring public anger, and as food prices increase the country's export-led agricultural model is coming under fire.

Official figures from February put year-on-year inflation in the North African country at just over 10 percent -- a figure that also included a 20 percent jump in food prices.

The price of fresh produce in Morocco is almost as high as in some Western European supermarkets, but the minimum wage for Moroccans is just $300 (275 Euros) a month.

Faced with growing criticism, Agriculture Minister Mohamed Sadiki attributed high food prices to "external and cyclical factors" such as the rising cost of raw materials and a cold snap that delayed the picking of tomatoes.

Sadiki told a press conference in early April that despite the impact of climate factors such as drought, agriculture accounts for 13 percent of Morocco's GDP and 14 percent of its exports.

- Growing frustration - The Islamic holy month of Ramadan, when demand for agricultural produce traditionally spikes, is drawing to a close, and frustration towards policymakers is building.

In an attempt to stem the price rises, Rabat suspended exports of some products in early February, including tomatoes, to ensure supplies for the local market.

But that move drew protests from professional bodies who urged Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch to reconsider the measure.

In 2008, Morocco adopted the Green Morocco Plan, an ambitious scheme to ensure food self-sufficiency.

Since then, agricultural production has doubled in value from $6 billion to $12 billion, despite the loss of 7 billion cubic metres of rain annually since 1985, according to the agriculture ministry.

Abderrahim Handouf, an agricultural engineer specialising in irrigation, said the kingdom remains at the mercy of recurrent drought that causes food price rises by "reducing the cultivated area and therefore the supply" of fresh produce.

The agriculture ministry also notes the rising prices of imported raw materials such as seeds and fertilisers, which have jumped "from 30 to 70 percent".

The price of grain imports has also skyrocketed.