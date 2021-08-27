UrduPoint.com

Socceroos Captain Pulls Out Of Team Due To COVID-19 Quarantine Measures

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Socceroos captain pulls out of team due to COVID-19 quarantine measures

CANBERRA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:Mathew Leckie, captain of the Australian men's soccer team, has announced that he will withdraw from the team.

The decision was reported by The Sydney Morning Herald on Friday, less than a week before the match against China in the final round of World Cup 2022 Asian qualifiers.

Lechie, 30, cited Australia's quarantine requirement as the reason preventing him from going to the match.

"It's a busy upcoming few months with the windows in September, October, November; three windows in three months," he said.

"In normal times, it's pretty difficult because it's full on in that time of the year. Now with COVID and the rules in Australia, we would go there for 10 days, come back and quarantine for two weeks, be home for maybe a week max and do it all over again and basically do that three times in three months. I would probably be in quarantine more than I would be at home."According to the match schedule, Australia will play China on September 2 in Doha, Qatar, and then Vietnam on September 7. It is going to face Oman and Japan in October, then Saudi Arabia and China in November.

Related Topics

World Australia China Oman Qatar Sydney Doha Japan Saudi Arabia Vietnam September October November All From Asia

Recent Stories

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

11 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

16 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

27 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.