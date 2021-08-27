Socceroos captain pulls out of team due to COVID-19 quarantine measures

CANBERRA, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) --:Mathew Leckie, captain of the Australian men's soccer team, has announced that he will withdraw from the team.

The decision was reported by The Sydney Morning Herald on Friday, less than a week before the match against China in the final round of World Cup 2022 Asian qualifiers.

Lechie, 30, cited Australia's quarantine requirement as the reason preventing him from going to the match.

"It's a busy upcoming few months with the windows in September, October, November; three windows in three months," he said.

"In normal times, it's pretty difficult because it's full on in that time of the year. Now with COVID and the rules in Australia, we would go there for 10 days, come back and quarantine for two weeks, be home for maybe a week max and do it all over again and basically do that three times in three months. I would probably be in quarantine more than I would be at home."According to the match schedule, Australia will play China on September 2 in Doha, Qatar, and then Vietnam on September 7. It is going to face Oman and Japan in October, then Saudi Arabia and China in November.