UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Social Distancing? -- Not For Glad-handing Trump

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 09:10 AM

Social distancing? -- not for glad-handing Trump

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Contrary to medical advice, it was handshakes all around at the White House on Friday as President Donald Trump introduced business leaders at a press conference on tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

US medical authorities say the virus is thought to spread between people in close contact, and "social distancing" has become a watchword around the world.

But after declaring a national state of emergency and calling for people to take "common sense measures" to prevent infection, Trump shook hands with several speakers as they took turns at the podium.

Just one executive avoided the president's outstretched hand.

Bruce Greenstein, CEO of the home healthcare provider LHC, instead gave Trump an elbow bump, after which the president declared, "I like that. That's good." Trump, 73, was pressed on whether he should be tested after coming into contact with a Brazilian official now known to have COVID-19.

He initially shut down the question, saying that on the advice of White House doctors, "I don't have any of the symptoms."But later he changed tack, saying: "I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested" and that he "most likely" would be, "fairly soon."

Related Topics

World Business White House Trump All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

8 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

9 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

9 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

9 hours ago

Bank of Canada Cuts Target Overnight Rate by 50 Ba ..

9 hours ago

Canada's Government to Introduce Stimulus Package ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.