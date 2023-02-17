UrduPoint.com

Social Innovation Forum Concludes Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023

Social Innovation Forum concludes activities

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Organized by Asbar center for research and studies, the Social Innovation Forum 2023 concluded today its activities in its second edition.

The Forum, which held on February 15-16, included scientific sessions, lectures and training workshops, with the participation of more than 200 speakers to talk about developments in social innovation and its challenges, along with several aspects and different fields.

The participants discussed the organizational incentives for the social innovation and the research, as well as the development impact on innovation, stressing that the Kingdom has made great progress in the research and innovation field.

They also underlined that modern technology contributed to improving the quality of work environments and helped build systems that contribute to the quality of business, indicating that technology nowadays contributes greatly to marketing products and ideas in the easiest way.

